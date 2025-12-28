As Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf sits at home serving a two-game suspension, new details have emerged about his past interactions with the Detroit Lions heckler who caused the ban. FOX Sports insider Jay Galzer revealed that NFL security was in communication with the Lions and Metcalf's previous team, the Seattle Seahawks, last year about interactions between the two.

“I actually have the security communication between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks' security from a game last year when DK Metcalf, when he was with the Seahawks, complained about that exact same fan to security. And, at the time there, he asked for that fan to be removed over a very derogatory comment,” Glazer said in the FOX pregame show.

“I'm not going to repeat what the comments are that are on here. Obviously, we don't condone ever hitting a fan or anybody else, but in this it says, ‘When we investigated during the game, the individuals around him stated and corroborated that the fan was being out of line and had indeed said these derogatory statements. They even asked us to remove the guy,’” Glazer continued.

The insider also pointed out what is most head-scratching about this situation.

“The odd part of this also is that the Pittsburgh Steelers had no knowledge of this,” Glazer noted.

While players putting their hands on fans is not OK, this seems more and more like a massive failure by the NFL and Lions franchise to protect the players on the field. And if the Steelers were unaware of this issue, it is an even bigger failing by the league.

Of course, it is highly unlikely the league will take any responsibility here and give Metcalf any of his time or money back after allowing a fan who he'd had problems with before to have unfettered access to him on the railing.