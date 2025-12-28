With Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' contract set to expire, he will be highly coveted across the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a team with known interest in Flores.

But thwarting their plans will be the Vikings themselves. Minnesota is already well aware of Dallas' Flores intentions, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. They'll need to prepare a strong offer to Flores to retain his services.

“Dallas seems to be destined to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, after a disastrous reunion year. (Never mind the fact that owner/G.M,” Florio wrote. “Jerry Jones traded the defense’s best player 10 days before Week 1.) And the increasing chatter in league circles is that the Cowboys will be firmly in play for Flores.”

“The Vikings, we’re told, are keenly aware of the possibility,” he continued. “And while the Vikings should have exclusive rights to negotiate with Flores until his contract expires, we all know by now that tampering is as rampant in pro football as flopping mouthpieces that never seem to make their way into players’ mouths.”

If Flores is offered a head coaching role, this could all become a moot point. It'll be hard for either side to convince him not to take the promotion, assuming he wants the job. But if Flores remains a defensive coordinator, a bidding war seems likely to happen.

The Cowboys seem ready to move on from Matt Eberflus. Entering Week 17, Dallas rank 30th in total defense, allowing 376.8 yards per game. On the flip side, Minnesota ranks fifth, allowing 292.7. It's evident why Flores will be involved in most head coaching/defensive coordinator vacancies throughout the offseason.

Expect both the Vikings and Cowboys to go after Flores. But Minnesota will at least have time to prepare an offer knowing that outside interest is coming.