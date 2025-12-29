The San Francisco 49ers got off to a brutal start on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. But after throwing a pick-six on the opening play, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a dazzling first half with three total touchdowns. He scrambled for his second rushing score late in the half to give San Francisco the lead.

Brock Purdy with his 3rd total TD in the first half

Purdy pulled the ball from Christian McCaffrey's chest on the run-pass option and took it himself. He followed the left side of the line, which is without Trent Williams, into the end zone from the four-yard line. Purdy had just one rushing touchdown on the season to start the day, but had two in the first half.

Sunday is only Purdy's eighth start of the season, with a turf toe injury halting his campaign. But when he has played, Purdy has been spectacular, with 20 total touchdowns after the first half. Going against a Bears defense that has been hot of late, San Francisco had no problem early on.

The Bears started the game with the pick-six, which was Purdy's ninth pick of the season. While that is not a great rate for the amount of games he has played, he more than made up for it later on in the half. The 49ers are still in contention for the NFC West title, and Purdy is doing everything he can to keep that dream alive.

The 49ers leaned on Christian McCaffrey a lot in the first half, giving him 20 touches. He did score a touchdown and closed in on 1,000 receiving yards on the season, but they will need to spread the ball around to keep the offense fresh in the second half. Can Purdy close out the hat trick of rushing touchdowns? Or will the passing game be on display in the final 30 minutes?