Sometimes the loudest endorsement is also the shortest. Following the New Orleans Saints’ thrilling Week 17 comeback win, Chris Olave took to social media with a simple but emphatic message: “Shough ROTY!!!” In just two words, the Saints’ top receiver publicly staked his claim for Tyler Shough as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He echoed a growing league-wide sentiment that Shough’s late-season surge is impossible to ignore.

Olave’s post came on the heels of Shough’s latest statement performance in a 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback was nearly flawless. Shough completed 22 of 27 passes for a career-high 333 yards and two touchdowns. He also had zero interceptions. With that outing, Shough became just the third player in NFL history to post three straight games of at least 250 passing yards without a pick. It placed him in rare statistical company and gave real substance to the OROY buzz.

The victory itself underscored Shough’s impact. Trailing at halftime, the New Orleans Saints erupted after the break. They outscored Tennessee, 24-6. A strip-sack touchdown by Chase Young swung momentum. However, it was Shough’s poise and precision in outdueling No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward that ultimately carried New Orleans to its fourth straight win.

Shough’s season arc has been one of steady acceleration. Thrust into action midyear, he has also completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for over 2,100 yards, nine passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Efficiency, composure, and wins now define his resume.

Olave’s two-word rallying cry may have been brief, but the case behind it keeps getting louder.