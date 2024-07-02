ESPN is defending their decision to give the Pat Tillman Award to Prince Harry at this year's ESPY awards ceremony. The network says that the Pat Tillman Foundation supports the decision to give the honor to the British prince. The decision had been criticized by the late Pat Tillman's mother.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” ESPN said in a statement, per NBC Sports.

The Tillman Award is given to someone with a connection to sports who has done public service. ESPN includes the award presentation in their ESPY Award broadcast. Last year's award was given to the staff of the Buffalo Bills football team, for saving the life of defensive player Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a serious medical incident during a game.

The late Tillman's mother is not affiliated with the Tillman Foundation, per NBC Sports. The foundation is run by the late NFL player's widow, who is the chair and co-founder. When Pat Tillman's mother found out about the honor, she expressed shock over the decision by ESPN.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized,” she told the British news outlet Daily Mail.

Prince Harry has been the subject of much debate and criticism since leaving England to live in the United States a few years ago. The prince is married to American citizen Meghan Markle. The couple drew the ire of many British journalists, including Piers Morgan, after claiming there was concern in the Royal Family about the race of their first-born child.

Prince Harry also wrote a memoir called Spare about his life, and frustrations about how the Royal Family handles press coverage and access. Harry is the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Who was Pat Tillman?

Pat Tillman is remembered fondly around the NFL today. The former Arizona Cardinals football player famously left the league in 2002, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Tillman became a U.S. Army Ranger, after his departure from the Cardinals. He was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2004. While the Army initially said Tillman was killed by enemy fighters, it came out later that he was killed by friendly fire. Tillman's death was the subject of a Congressional investigation. ESPN began handing out the Tillman Award in honor of the former player.

While Tillman was an American hero, he was also a fantastic football player. He played safety for the Cardinals from 1998-2001. He finished his pro football career with 344 total tackles, including 245 solo stops. He forced three fumbles, posted three interceptions, and recorded 2.5 sacks in his career.

Tillman was a highly touted football player when he entered the league. He was a star defensive back at Arizona State football, where he was named a First-Team All-American in 1997. He was the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1997. Tillman most assuredly would have had a long NFL career if he had decided to stay in the league.

The ESPY awards are scheduled for July 11. ESPN has produced the show since 1993.