Hopes are high for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 season. And the organizational atmosphere seems to be as strong as it was in 2024. However, tough roster decisions have to be made, and here are two sneaky Commanders trade candidates entering the team’s 2025 training camp.

Things didn’t go so well with the Commanders’ draft process in 2024. They took Ben Sinnott in the second round and Luke McCaffrey in the third round. Neither of those players produced a significant value last season.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have value. And that’s why they land as two sneaky trade candidates this year.

Commanders might consider dealing WR Luke McCaffrey

If you listen to the chatter, McCaffrey could turn out to be a weapon for the Commanders in 2025. However, which guy in this photo doesn’t look like he belongs in the NFL?

McCaffrey started only four games as a rookie, caught only 18 passes, and totaled 168 yards with no touchdowns. He wasn’t invisible. But even with a weaker wide receiver room he didn’t make an impact.

This year, the Commanders are stronger at the position. Still, it seems they’re trying to sell McCaffrey as a significant part of the offense, according to assistant coach Bobby Engram and commanders.com.

“Just continued growth as a receiver,” Engram said. “Route running, run after the catch, contested catches, really everything. But I thought Luke did a great job of just staying the course last year. Got out, took a bit of a hot start and then things kind of cooled off a little bit. But he never wavered in his approach and his work ethic. So, I think naturally the biggest jump will be between year one and year two. And I really like the speed and the way he's attacking football out there right now. He's made some really tough catches.”

Head coach Dan Quinn also weighed in on McCaffrey’s potential, according to commanderswire.com.

“Yeah, I think going into year one with Luke, there was never a question how hard he was going,” Quinn said. “It's like a golden retriever and a tennis ball, you throw it, he went and pick it up. And he's running back, and (his) tail's wagging. You’d throw it again, and he goes. And he couldn't go hard enough, he was so committed to being a competitor that his limit of how he can go physically, it's way out there. He is very tough-minded.”

Quinn also added other stuff that might make NFL teams have an interest in trading for McCaffrey. He pointed out the receiver’s detail and footwork of route running.

“It was so evident of the work that he put in during his time away from here,” Quinn said. “So, to see that come to life, I didn't really need to see what the competitor was. I already knew this guy is an absolute dog. So, then to see the technique and the footwork to go with it, yeah, that made me really smile. Because if the competitor's right and you can match the skill part to it, man, you really have something. And if you've got good skill, but the competitor's not right, it's really hard to be exceptional because when it gets really hard, that's when you need the absolute dog the most.”

The question is whether McCaffrey could bring in enough value to help at another position. The Commanders desperately need a reinforcement at the edge rusher position. But it’s not like they could trade McCaffrey for a player who would make a big difference at a hard-to-find-value position.

So maybe they could add a guy like Sinnott into the mix?

Commanders could deal TE Ben Sinnott

The Commanders got next to nothing from Sinnott in 2024. He totaled five catches for 28 yards with two games started. But Sinnott said he expects things to go differently this season, according to commanderswire.com.

What does his second season look like?

“One that got an offseason, one that is a lot more confident and much more comfortable with,” Sinnott said. “You kind of get thrown into the fire a little bit your rookie year. You're learning your teammates, your coaches, your offense. So, going into this year getting a full offseason, getting my body back, knowing the offense, and already having that chemistry built. So, just one that is ready to get better and hopefully a big role on this team.”

Sinnott said he would benefit from a second year under Quinn and his staff.

“It’s huge,” Sinnott said. “You know what these guys expect. (And) you don’t have to change the offense at all. You know the standard these guys hold. And it’s a really high one. And once you have that familiarity, you can just focus on the ball. Being able to focus on football. It’s a blessing to have that in a league like this. It’s exciting.”