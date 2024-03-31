The United Football League (UFL) kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday, aiming to establish itself as the premier minor-league football counterpart to the NFL. It's gotten off to a good start, as the initial games have already made plenty of waves online.
The latest viral highlight was Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates booting in a 64-yard field goal with eight seconds left, securing the 18-16 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. The home faithful at Detroit's Ford Field erupted, and NFL fans on Twitter are already attempting to recruit him to their teams. Is this a sign of things to come for American football's newest association?
Jake Bates is one of many players that NFL fans will try to recruit
It's not a coincidence that Bates has the leg strength of an NFL kicker. After a brief stint on Central Arkansas' soccer team, he played for Texas State and Arkansas as an American football kicker. The 24-year-old then hit it big, landing a summer contract with the Houston Texans in 2023. The native Texan appeared in one preseason game, converting two of three extra-point attempts.
He eventually got released after losing the starting job to Ka'imi Fairbairn, which is how he got on the UFL radar. The former soccer player got signed by the Panthers, and the rest is history.
64 YARDS FOR THE WIN 😱
JAKE BATES WITH A BOOT FOR @USFLPANTHERS pic.twitter.com/nx25x1PEIK
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024
Several NFL fans are clamoring for Jake Bates' services after his monstrous kick. In the replies to the above tweet, one fan said “so many NFL kickers can’t do this, and he did it twice.” Another one said “get him an NFL contract yesterday.” With countless more replies of this nature, it seems that Bates may have just put himself on the map.
Furthermore, there is data to back up the enthusiasm. Bates' kick would've tied for the second longest in NFL history, only behind Justin Tucker's 66-yard bomb in 2021.
“I prepared for this moment. I was ready,” Bates said, via Fox Sports. “When you have a lot of faith in your guys, man, nothing is (impossible with) God. He is risen. Easter weekend, man. It's a really special feeling.”
The invigorated Bates has plenty of reasons to be thankful. If he continues to produce at this level, it's only a matter of time before he receives some calls from the big leagues.
However, Bates isn't the only NFL-quality player showing off his talents. Other standout spring leaguers include, former Cincinnati Bengals player A.J. McCarron and former All-Pro punter Marquette King are two former professionals currently getting their reps in on UFL squads.
With players of that caliber gracing the field, it's only a matter of time before the league produces even more viral highlights. At this rate, the UFL could become a recruiting gold mine for NFL squads looking for underrated talent.