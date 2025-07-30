The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it a top priority to maintain their offensive core over the last couple of years, re-signing Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to substantial contracts. But general manager Jason Licht also has an eye firmly on the future. Despite already boasting one of the best passing attacks in the league, the Bucs selected Ohio State great Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are thrilled by the early results.

Evans will turn 32 years old in August and is entering his 12th campaign. Godwin is coming off a season-ending ankle injury. Mayfield and the team will need another reliable pass-catcher for the long term. The Buckeyes' all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions is the player tapped to fill that role.

A Buccaneers legend fully believes that Egbuka is poised for a successful NFL run. “Already a true professional,” Evans said of his new teammate during training camp, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “{He} is going to be an unbelievable playmaker and have a great career in this league.”

The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler is obviously biased, but when an accomplished talent like him expresses such glowing praise for a fellow receiver, it is worth noting. Evans sees great things on the horizon for Egbuka, as do many others.

What can Buccaneers fans expect from Emeka Egbuka?

The 2024-25 national champion checks off so many boxes. He is a superb route-runner, has reliable hands, can devastate defenses in the red zone. and boasts a strong leadership presence. Though, besides the ability and intangibles he consistently displays, Emeka Egbuka is also walking into a favorable situation. The 22-year-old has the privilege of sharing a WR room with one of the most respected players in the league today.

Mike Evans has a wealth of football knowledge to offer the newcomer, and Egbuka is sure to take advantage during both training camp and in the regular season. Based on No. 13's rave review, it sounds like the 6-foot-1 native of Tacoma, Washington is already finding his NFL sea legs.

The Buccaneers will exercise patience with their rookie, but one cannot rule out the possibility of a lethal wide receiver trio emerging as soon as the 2025-26 campaign.