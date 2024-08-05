With NFL training camp season underway, most of the league's teams will play in their first preseason games of the 2024 season this upcoming weekend. In preparation of their opening matchup, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants are holding joint practices together in Detroit. However, during their first session, the two teams got into a heated altercation. According to The33rdTeam's Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter, the scuffle occurred Monday morning.

“#Giants and #Lions players got into a scuffle during their joint practice today,” said Meirov via X. “That time of year…”

It is indeed that time of year. Each preseason, NFL teams will usually schedule a set of joint practices with an opposing team before their matchup. This year is no different, as the Giants and Lions will square off at Ford Field, Detroit's home stadium, on Thursday night. Will this scuffle affect the rest of the scheduled practices and bleed into Thursday's matchup?

Lions look to return to postseason in 2024

The Lions had an excellent third season under the stewardship of GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The team made it to the NFC Championship game, where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a great matchup. The next step? A trip to the Super Bowl to try and win the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The team won a couple of NFL titles in the 1950s, but nothing since then.

Holmes and Campbell are trying their best to change that. The team drafted cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and also traded for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cover man Carlton Davis. They also added veteran guard Kevin Zeiter and edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

Furthermore, the GM/ head coach duo signed long-term contract extensions, and they locked in franchise cornerstones Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to four-year deals as well. The future looks bright for the Lions. Now time will tell if they can make their first Super Bowl run.

Giants trying to rebound after lost 2023 season

After a great first season in charge, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had a rough 2023 season. After signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones dealt with multiple injuries before a torn ACL in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders ended his season. New York stumbled without its' starting quarterback, finishing the season with a 6-11 record.

However, they hope to get back on track and return to the playoffs, just like the Lions did in Holmes and Campbell's third year. The team traded for star edge rusher Brian Burns, then signed him to a contract extension. They also selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the hopes that he would become Jones' top wideout. The early reviews are still mixed, but they are improving. If the Giants want to make another run to the Lombardi Trophy, then the relationship between Nabers and Jones must continue to get better each day.