With New York Giants training camp in full swing, the team is hard at work preparing for the 2024 regular season. Hoping to return to the playoffs following a tough 2023 season, quarterback Daniel Jones is reasserting his control of head coach Brian Daboll's offense. One of the new topics: his connection with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick of this year's NFL Draft. So far, the connection has struggled to take hold, as Jones missed an open Nabers multiple times during Sunday's practice, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.

“Jones had Malik Nabers open behind the defense twice for would-be touchdowns,” reported Hughes after the session. “He underthrew him both times. Give Nabers credit: he tried to come back to the ball both times. He made a play at it, too, but wasn't able to bring it in.”

Giants need Daniel Jones-Malik Nabers relationship to flourish

One of the biggest issues the Giants have dealt with the past few seasons is a lack of explosiveness on offense. With the departure of running back Saquon Barkley to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the need for more players that possess the explosive capability was a target for Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. By taking Nabers in the top-10, along with the addition of veteran running back Devin Singletary to help replace Barkley, it looks as if New York has taken steps to address the deficiencies.

Yet, if Jones and Nabers don't build the type of relationship that every quarterback and their top receiver needs to have in order to be successful, then all of the effort that Schoen, Daboll and the rest of the Giants staff have taken will be for naught. Some scouts listed Nabers as the best receiver in this year's draft, even ahead of Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., taken fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals. The former LSU standout is putting in the work to become Jones' best friend on the field. Now the signal caller needs to match him in both effort and performance.

Giants' offense needs to step up if team wants postseason return

Entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million contract with the team, the man known as “Danny Dimes” needs to get back to the level he played at during the 2022 season. During that campaign, Daboll's first in charge, the Giants made a run to the NFC Divisional Round. After winning over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the Eagles ended their hopes with a 38-7 win.

Last season was mostly a lost one for Daniels, Daboll and the rest of the team. Injuries took their toll, as the quarterback sustained a neck injury that kept him out of a couple early season matchups. Then a torn ACL in Week 9 ended his season, although Jones will be ready for the regular season. If a playoff run is in the cards once again, then Jones and Nabers need to get on the same page, and fast.