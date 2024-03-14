The Detroit Lions just finished up their best season in 30+ years as they finally hosted a playoff game, won a playoff game, won the NFC North and won a home playoff game. It was a huge season for the Lions and one that fans have been waiting for for quite some time. It wouldn't have possible without head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes, and the Lions rewarded the two of them with contract extensions through the 2027 season.
Detroit finished this past season with a 12-5 record in the regular season and then went on to win two games in the playoffs. The Lions had a 17-point second half lead in the NFC Championship game, but they ended up losing to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dan Campbell has done an outstanding job turning this team around in a short amount of time, and Brad Holmes has put together some incredible draft classes. A lot of people questioned his picks last year, and he proved everyone wrong as the Lions' rookies were outstanding. Both Campbell and Holmes have been terrific with the Lions.
“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp said, according to detroitlions.com. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”
Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell aren't going anywhere, and the future looks very bright for the Lions. They are expected to be a Super Bowl contender again next season, and they have a lot to build on after such a positive year this past season.
“I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization,” President and CEO Rod Wood said. “They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit.”
Campbell and Holmes have more than earned this extension, and Lions fans are thrilled that those two will be staying in Detroit for at least the next few seasons. With those two running the ship, the sky is the limit in Detroit.