An important offseason awaits for the Lions.

Despite a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the short tenure of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to be an overwhelming success. He took the team from just three wins in 2021 to a few plays away from the Super Bowl this season.

As this squad enters the offseason, the outlook for the 2024 season is positive. The team has significant cap space and is not facing any notable departures in free agency. As the Lions look to build on this year’s success here are some free agents the team should target in the offseason.

Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback

The Lions did not have many weaknesses in 2023, but this team did finish 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. A healthy C.J. Garnder-Johnson at the safety spot will certainly help, but Detroit needs dependable cornerbacks. Both Cam Sutton and Kindle Vildor had Pro Football Focus Player Grades in the “Below Average” category while allowing a passer rating of 112 or worse when targeted.

Jaylon Johnson is one of the elite corners available on the free-agent market, earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors while surrendering a passer rating of just 50.9 when in coverage.

Steven Nelson, Cornerback

An elite corner like Jaylon Johnson will be Detroit’s top priority this offseason. But even if the Lions cannot secure one of those high-end players, the extensive cornerback market means that even mid-level options are strong signings.

Steven Nelson has bounced around — playing for four teams over the last six seasons — but has been quietly successful at every stop. The 30-year-old had four picks in 2023 for the Houston Texans and allowed a passer rating of just 73.3 when targeted. Nelson’s adaptability makes him the ideal addition to this Detroit secondary.

Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Aidan Hutchinson had a strong sophomore campaign, totaling 11.5 sacks, 33 QB hits, and his first Pro Bowl trip. But as the Lions’ only real pass-rushing threat, opponents were often able to neutralize him through double-teams. A talented pass-rusher opposite of Hutchinson frees up the Michigan product and makes this defensive line much more dangerous.

Jadeveon Clowney tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and has proven over the last few years that he can function as a secondary pass-rusher. Clowney is the type of veteran signing that will take this Lions team to the next level.

Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the clear number-one wideout in Detroit, but with Josh Reynolds entering free agency, does the team trust Kalif Raymond or Jameson Williams to step up should Reynolds leave? Marquise Brown has dealt with considerable turmoil with the Arizona Cardinals over the last two seasons, leading many to forget that he was a 1,000-yard receiver in his final season with Baltimore in 2021.

Brown is a legitimate number-two wideout who will help open the field up for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kevin Dotson, Offensive Guard

Detroit’s top three guards — Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai — are all free agents this offseason. Jackson missed seven games over the last two seasons while Vaitai played in six of a possible 34 regular season contests. Re-signing all three is unlikely, plus none of them were particularly effective this season.

After a trio of unimpressive years in Pittsburgh, Kevin Dotson had a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, making him one of the top offensive guards available in free agency.