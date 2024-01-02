New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out need for "accountability" on refs after controversial Cowboys-Lions end

The Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game ended in controversy after what could have been the Lions' game-winning two-point conversion was taken off the board. Jared Goff had completed the pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker for two, but Decker was called for an illegal touching penalty. The Lions were forced to move back five yards, and were unable to convert on their next two-point conversion attempt.

This penalty caused an uproar, especially after video evidence suggested that Decker had reported as eligible to the referee. Aaron Rodgers offered his take on the controversy, with an unique perspective from playing during the replacement referee saga.

“I was part of the Fail Mary when the NFL got too cheap to pay the refs what they're due,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There's been a lot of talk about the end of the Lions game and there needs to be some accountability.. It seemed like Brad Allen left before what could be said.”

Rodgers also added that given the importance and playoff implications of the game, the NFL should have assigned the best referee crew for the Lions-Cowboys game.

“We as players know who the best refs are and when you get to the playoffs it should be the top of the top,” Rodgers added. “It should be the best crews and the top rated refs get the best games.”

There have been a lot of controversial officiating calls this season that have played a factor in deciding the outcomes of games, but this one stood out because videos clearly showed that Decker had reported to the referee as required. Unlike other calls where there is more of a subjective element, both Decker and coach Dan Campbell had made their plans clear for this play, but were still flagged.

With the Cowboys win and Eagles loss, Dallas will now host a potential playoff game versus the Lions if the Cowboys win their division. This of course could be a huge swing in that potential matchup, since both teams are better at home.