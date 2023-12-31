Dan Campbell unveiled the truth.

The Detroit Lions had a formidable foe face them in the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott did not come to play games with Jared Goff. He was doing everything to keep his team alive until the game hit the clutch. This is where controversial calls and plays tend to happen in tight scenarios. It just so happens that Dan Campbell would be experiencing one in that moment. He unveiled the reasoning behind it.

Apparently, Dan Campbell was told that Taylor Decker was not eligible on the attempt that got them a two-point conversion. It was then handed a penalty and nullified as a consequence because two players cannot report as eligible, per The Athletic.

This play could have turned the script around and given the Lions the win. Jared Goff was already popping off in the clutch with the help of Amon-Ra St. Brown. It was down to that final play involving Decker where the squad got closest to stealing the win. However, the offensive lineman did not report as an eligible receiver before the play. He was also handed out a flag for illegal touching.

This game could have gone both ways but it was just not the Lions' day. Dak Prescott got a huge hand from CeeDee Lamb who broke Michael Irvin's records in front of Jimmy Johnson. This got the Cowboys into the groove which boosts their chances for a deep playoff run come January.

Will Campbell and the Lions be able to bounce back from this tough call?