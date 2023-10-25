Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown is facing first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body charge, according to TMZ Sports.

Sergio Brown was transported from San Diego to Illinois, where he is scheduled to go in front of a judge on Wednesday facing the two separate charges, according to TMZ Sports. Late Tuesday evening, the Maywood Police Department said in a statement to TMZ Sports that the hearing will begin at 9 a.m. CT at a Maywood courthouse, which is several miles from where Brown allegedly killed his 73-year-old mother and dumped her body in a creek behind her home.

Brown was behind bars since Oct. 10 after authorities pulled him out of Mexico, according to TMZ Sports. He was said to be very uncooperative as officers tried to extradite him back to the United States. It is unclear if there were any issues when transporting Brown from San Diego to Illinois this week.

During his NFL career, Brown spent time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He signed with the Patriots in 2010 as an undrafted free agent, where he played in 26 games over two seasons, starting three games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Brown went to the Colts for three seasons from 2012-2014, playing in 45 games and starting eight in 2014, according to Pro Football Reference. He then spent a year with the Jaguars in 2015, playing in 15 games and starting four. His last stop in the NFL was with the Bills in 2016, where he played eight games.