Former Georgia Football star Jamaal Jarrett issued an apology on Wednesday night regarding his Asian slur incident during the 2023 NFL Draft. The statement was made public two weeks after the event had happened.

“The type of language I used is harmful, and there is no place for it anywhere,” Jarrett wrote. “I want to grow from this situation and make a more positive impact in the community. I am committed to representing myself better and showing that I am not the kind of person to make hurtful remarks.” said the Georgia defensive tackle.

All of this occurred after the ninth-overall pick of Jalen Carter, a teammate from the Georgia Bulldogs, was announced by a person of Asian origin. Jarrett started to imitate the man’s accented voice. During his act, the Instagram live video was widely shared, which upset many college football fans. He has reportedly looked at the gravity of his acts and has learned his lesson, according to the same statement.

According to Jamaal Jarrett, he gained more knowledge about the AAPI community and the rise in hate crimes committed against its members. The senior’s significant performance throughout the 2022–2023 season enabled them to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. For the season, Jarrett totaled — 63 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Moreover, he is ranked 95th nationally, 13th for defensive linemen, and is projected to be taken somewhere in the fourth to seventh round in the NFL Draft. Most draft specialists have his comparison as Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite this, a lot of improvement needs to be made to his off-the-field presence but Georgia and college football fans alike welcome his maturity with open arms while condemning his racial slur.