On Monday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on the road thanks in large part to four interceptions and five turnovers overall from quarterback Jalen Hurts. 24 hours earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs saw their playoff hopes placed on life support with a tough home loss to the Houston Texans, in a game in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed three interceptions of his own.

Mahomes and Hurts of course were the two quarterbacks who participated in last year's Super Bowl, which the Eagles won in blowout fashion, and their display of ineptitude this weekend was jarring, to say the least.

“The Super Bowl QBs from last season — Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes — had 0 TDs and 7 INTs in Week 14,” noted Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Others noted differences between the two teams' situations.

“One was playing against best defense in the league. The other against a one-arm QB with no Oline. How are the eagles this bad with a these offensive weapons?” they wondered.

Others kept a more balanced perspective against the backdrop of NFL history.

“Tbf it's pretty common for the Superbowl teams to suck the following season. Idk where this repeat culture came from … Only the chiefs have been able to do it in recent memory. Both the chiefs and eagles sucking this szn is actually normal,” they wrote.

Overall, Mahomes and Hurts both had weekends to forget. The good news for the Eagles is that they're still in good position to make the playoffs atop the NFC East. The Chiefs, however, saw their playoff odds shrink to just 16% with the loss against the Texans on Sunday.