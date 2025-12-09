The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams had a lot at stake in the Week 14 matchup. Philadelphia was hoping to end a two-game skid and solidify its position atop the NFC East. Los Angeles, meanwhile, needed to keep pace with a highly competitive AFC playoff field.

Both teams entered with 8-4 records and playoff aspirations. And if you like turnovers, this was the game for you. The Eagles-Chargers matchup featured all sorts of turnovers, even historic ones. Jalen Hurts committed a rare double turnover on a single play. It’s the first time the feat has been accomplished in 47 years.

no idea what happened here but our ball 📺 | @espn pic.twitter.com/sdvwsI7Rl1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, no one could hold onto the ball Monday night. The second quarter featured a mind boggling six turnovers, three by each team. It’s the most combined turnovers on a Monday Night Football game since 2009, per ESPN Insights.

The Eagles and Chargers got sloppy on MNF

The circus music was cued up early in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Eagles had the ball deep in Chargers territory when Hurts was picked off by Da’Shawn Hand. The 300-pound defensive tackle attempted to return the ball when it got knocked out of Hand’s hands and bounced right back to Hurts. The Eagles QB tried to advance upfield when he fumbled and Los Angeles recovered.

Hurts recorded an interception and a fumble on the same play. And fans were gifted a wild triple turnover. The Chargers turned their good fortune into three points, connecting on a 45-yard Cameron Dicker field goal. Then the Eagles got the ball back and Hurts threw another interception. That gave him three turnovers in three plays.

Justin Herbert generously gave the ball right back on a strip sack. And the Chargers quarterback would add his own interception before the end of the half.

During regulation, the teams combined for a whopping seven turnovers. But Hurts wasn't done. In overtime, the veteran passer fittingly ended the game with yet another turnover, the eighth of the contest. Hurts had four interceptions and a fumble. Herbert added a pick of his own and a fumble. And Hand, the big DT, also added a fumble to the mix.