It is finally time to plan for your fantasy football playoffs, as your Week 15 waiver wire pickups are the most important of your fantasy season. With injuries to CeeDee Lamb, Jayden Daniels, Tee Higgins, and others impacting who is available, nailing your pickups this week is crucial.

The following list includes players rostered on 50 percent or more of ESPN rosters, as this week’s list focuses on potential game winners rather than depth pieces. Heading into the first week of the playoffs, try your best to find that final missing piece your roster needs to win your opening-round matchup.

Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

22.1% Rostered

The Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff seems to want to vary the workload between their top running backs to help save both for the postseason, and that came true between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in Week 14.

Corum is the top player in the Week 15 waiver wire pickups, coming off a 128-yard rushing performance against the Arizona Cardinals, one that saw him score twice on the ground and outpace Williams. Look for him to continue to earn a solid workload that will have him sniffing RB2 territory.

2. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Washington Commanders

31.1% Rostered

While it might be tough to trust any player from this offense, the Washington Commanders continue to feature Chris Rodriguez as their top running back, ahead of Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Rodriguez led the WAS backfield in their Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, earning 10 carries but not recording a reception.

His passing game work is tough to rely on, but a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants offers Rodriguez a solid bounce-back opportunity for your fantasy football roster.

3. WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

39.7% Rostered

The top receiver in the Week 15 waiver wire pickups is Houston’s Jayden Higgins, who continues to earn a WR2 workload alongside Nico Collins. It has been five consecutive weeks of seeing five-plus targets for Higgins, and up until Week 14, Higgins had recorded at least four receptions in four straight games.

The Texans face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, which gives Higgins a shot at offering FLEX value for your Week 15 matchups.

4. TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

54.7% Rostered

Week 14 was Harold Fannin Jr.’s best showing of his NFL career, as he caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, clearly looking like Shedeur Sanders’ top target. The Cleveland passing attack is, to put it nicely, a work in progress, and Fannin looks to be the best pass catcher this team has.

A Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears favors Fannin and this tight end group, so if he is available, add him to the top of your Week 15 waiver wire pickups if your roster needs a replacement for the injured Zach Ertz.

5. QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

43.0% Rostered

The first quarterback in the Week 15 waiver wire pickups is Sam Darnold, who threw three touchdowns in Seattle’s win against the Atlanta Falcons. It has been a bit of a rough go since their Week 8 bye, as Darnold has been very inconsistent, but a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (who just lost Daniel Jones for the rest of the season) bodes well for Darnold’s chances to string together back-to-back strong showings.

If you need to find a replacement for Jones or Daniels, Darnold should be at the top of your list.

6. RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

27.6% Rostered

Devin Singletary has been one of the more trustworthy RB handcuffs since Week 10, and with Cam Skattebo out for the rest of the season and Tyrone Tracy Jr. nursing a hip injury, Singletary could see an expanded workload in Week 15.

While Tracy should be good to go against the Commanders, Singletary will still have a healthy workload that offers RB3/FLEX value, and if your roster needs a plug-in option at running back, Singletary is a solid option.

7. WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

16.0% Rostered

Stepping into a larger role in the absence of Rome Odunze, rookie Luther Burden III led all Bears pass catchers with 67 yards on four receptions in Week 14. His 71 percent snap share was easily the highest of the year, and how good he looked in the expanded role should work in his favor moving forward.

Even with Odunze still looking like Caleb Williams’ top target, look for Burden to become more of a featured option in the passing attack moving forward, starting in Week 15.

8. WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

0.4% Rostered

With Lamb leaving Dallas’ Week 14 game early with a concussion, all eyes are on how the superstar receiver recovers and if he will be able to suit up for Week 15. Thankfully, having more time having played on Thursday instead of Sunday, Lamb is showing positive signs early on in his recovery.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Ryan Flournoy? • 29 catches • 349 yards • 12.0 per rec • 3 TDs

And every one of those TDs came up HUGE for Dallas. He’s doing this while competing for targets with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/Kn7EAtLLJT — DakMuse (@DakMuse4) December 5, 2025

Stepping into his role last week, Ryan Flournoy flourished, catching nine passes from Dak Prescott for 115 yards and a touchdown. This was actually Flournoy’s second 100-yard showing of the season, showing that Flournoy can easily step into a larger role and produce. Facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, if Lamb is forced to miss time or is on a snap count, don’t be afraid to target Flournoy in your Week 15 waiver wire pickups.

9. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

50.6% Rostered

The final quarterback in ClutchPoints’ Week 15 waiver wire pickups is C.J. Stroud, who didn’t need to do much in HOU’s Week 14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but has a favorable schedule to round out the year.

With matchups against the Cardinals, Raiders, and Chargers, Stroud should be a fringe QB1 for the entirety of the fantasy football playoffs.

10. WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

2.8% Rostered

The final player in the Week 15 waiver wire pickups is receiver Jalen Coker, who seems to be settling in as Bryce Young’s second target for the Carolina Panthers. Seeing four-plus targets and hauling in at least three passes in each of his past four games, Coker and the Panthers offense have a favorable stretch of games to end their season, facing the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Seahawks in Week 17.