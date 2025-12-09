JJ Watt did not need many characters to sum up Monday Night Football. “This game is absolutely insane.” The retired star defensive end dropped that line on X while the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers were busy turning their prime-time showdown into a rock fight at SoFi Stadium.

With Philadelphia leading 16-13 early in the fourth quarter, it felt less like a showcase and more like a stress test for anyone who enjoys competent offense.

On paper, this should have been fun. The Philadelphia Eagles came in at 8-4, trying to stop a skid. The Los Angeles Chargers, also 8-4, had Justin Herbert gutting it out after breaking a bone in his non-throwing hand last week. Instead, they gave Watt and the rest of the football world a turnover festival.

By the time Saquon Barkley ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run down the left sideline to finally give Philadelphia its first trip to the end zone, both teams had already coughed it up three times apiece. Adoree’ Jackson jumped Justin Herbert for an interception, Nakobe Dean blew up Omarion Hampton and forced a fumble, and Jalen Hurts threw two picks of his own in a first half that produced six total turnovers.

Hurts barely cleared 130 passing yards and took a back seat to Barkley, who carried 15 times for 117 yards and that game-flipping score. A.J. Brown’s 65 receiving yards led Philadelphia’s wideouts, which says plenty about how conservative the passing game looked.

Los Angeles did not look much better. Justin Herbert managed only 110 passing yards on 8-of-15 attempts, with one touchdown to Omarion Hampton and one interception, while taking five sacks and dealing with constant pressure. His biggest chunk play came on a 60-yard catch-and-run by Kimani Vidal that set up the Chargers’ lone touchdown.