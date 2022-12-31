By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The battle of LA will take place in Week 17! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Rams had a horrible season after winning the Super Bowl last season. They are just (5-10) on the year but are (2-1) in their last three games. Since Baker Mayfield has taken over, the Rams have become a relevant team again and have a chance to finish the season strong. They get to stay in LA for a road game as they battle it out with the playoff-clinching Chargers.

The Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They have won three straight against the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts. Sitting at (9-6), the Bolts just clinched a playoff birth with their win against the Colts. The roster is getting healthier and that is a huge sign for a team that had a ton of expectations heading into the campaign. If the Chargers can stay healthy then they can be a real problem in the AFC race.

Here are the Rams-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Chargers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams can certainly cover this spread against the Chargers. Why? Baker Mayfield and the Rams just scored 51 … yes 51 points against the Denver Broncos’ ELITE defense. Mayfield finished the game going 24-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns off of 23 carries. Back in Week 5, if you said that Baker and Akers would combine for 350 yards and four touchdowns then you would have been laughed at. However, that is the reality as Baker has recharged his career and has a chance to be a starter elsewhere in 2023.

Another name that has stepped up offensively is tight end, Tyler Higbee. Higbee caught two touchdowns against the Broncos and scored a TD against the Green Bay Packers in the week prior. The Chargers don’t defend the TE well and Derwin James is out for the Bolts. This should be another favorable matchup for Higbee, Baker, and the Rams’ offense.

The defense must find a way to contain Austin Ekeler (who was limited all week but is active). Ekeler is a TD-scoring machine and has found the endzone more than anyone has this season. If they can keep Ekeler out of the endzone then the Rams should cover this spread.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The biggest news of the week is that defensive end Joey Bosa is returning to the team. Bosa has been out since Week 3 when the Chargers got handled by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Ohio State Buckeye will be on a snap count on Sunday. Bosa was placed on the IR and Kyle Van Noy took over duties opposite Khalil Mack. Van Noy has been a huge addition to this Chargers’ defense in place of Bosa. Van Noy has three sacks and seven tackles for loss this season after starting the season slow. Morgan Fox has also stepped up with 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

Derwin James is out tomorrow but Alohi Gilman has filled his role nicely as James missed two games due to a lower-body injury. James hit the news with a massive hit that knocked him out for the week. Derwin does not have a concussion but was limited all week and the team decided it’s not worth playing him in this “meaningless” game. The Bolts are already in the playoffs so don’t expect them to have a ton of aggression in this game. There is history between these two squads, but the Bolts are trying to stay healthy first and foremost.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick

Expect a simple game plan from the Bolts. They don’t want to give anything away and don’t need to risk anything. The Rams are the call to make here as they have nothing to lose.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Rams +6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT