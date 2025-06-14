Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer has had a frustrating season. Scherzer has battled an injured thumb and missed a lot of time for Toronto. The pitcher is currently doing a rehab stint in Buffalo, where he worked more than four innings in a start on Friday.

Scherzer threw 56 total pitches in his outing Friday for the Buffalo Bisons. Following the game, Scherzer addressed the idea that he is building up some momentum.

“Yeah, you can say that, but I'm not celebrating anything until I'm actually back in big-league games and recovering in big-league games,” Scherzer said, per Sportsnet Canada. “This thumb issue is a serious issue. I don't declare myself out of the woods on this because I've got to be able to do this at the big-league level and recover at the big-league level.”

Scherzer hasn't pitched for the Blue Jays since March 29. He has made just one game appearance for Toronto this season. In that game, he allowed two earned runs in three innings to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays would love to have Max Scherzer back

The Blue Jays spent plenty of money last offseason to sign Scherzer to a one-year deal. Even though the pitcher hasn't been able to go for Toronto, the club is doing well this year. Toronto is 38-31 on the campaign, and second in the American League East.

Scherzer says he is thirsting to be able to join up with his teammates and pitch again.

“I'm dying here. I want to be out there helping the team as much as anybody,” Scherzer added. “I hate sitting here on the IL. I want to be out there competing and help the ballclub win. I've got to do my work here. Got to do this process right. Got to build up. And if I do, I can be back out there.”

Toronto plays the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, in the second of a three-game series. Philadelphia won the first contest on Friday, 8-0.