With training camp fast approaching, the Dallas Cowboys are entering a new chapter under recently promoted head coach Brian Schottenheimer. After a disappointing 7–10 campaign in 2024 — a sharp decline from their 12–5 finish the year prior — Dallas made the bold move to shift direction. Schottenheimer is already making waves with a no-nonsense approach, starting with how the team practices. In an offseason defined by urgency and accountability, the Cowboys training camp is shaping up to be one of the most critical in recent memory.

In an article published by Athlon Sports’s Adam Schultz, Schottenheimer praised the early effort and buy-in from his players across the board.

“The way we ran, the energy and the effort that we put out on the practice field. There's a lot of ways to do it now, some teams barely practice at all, some teams don't wear helmets, there's a lot of ways to do it, but I would say the way these guys have taken to the way we tried to teach them how to practice has been really cool.”

Article Continues Below

That urgency has already translated into competitive reps, faster tempo, and visible excitement. CeeDee Lamb has emerged as a vocal leader, celebrating big plays and setting the tone for younger players during organized team activities. With Dak Prescott back at the helm and embracing the culture shift, the early signs suggest this locker room is buying into the vision.

After finishing 31st in defensive efficiency and struggling to finish games late in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys desperately needed an offseason reset. Schottenheimer’s emphasis on discipline and intensity is designed to fix that — starting in the meeting rooms and carrying over to every rep on the practice field. It’s not just about effort. It’s about building trust, habits, and a daily standard. That’s what Schottenheimer is demanding. If it carries into Oxnard and translates to real wins, the Cowboys may finally look like a team ready to shake off the ghosts of their recent past.