Former NFL football defensive back and television commentator Richard Sherman has been arrested for a DUI, per KCPQ. Sherman was taken into custody early Saturday morning in the state of Washington.
Sherman was booked in the King County Jail around 4:00 Saturday morning local time. King County contains the city of Seattle, which is the county seat. No other details are being released at this time until the prosecutor's office files the case, per KCPQ.
Sherman spent several years in Seattle playing for the Seahawks, from 2011-2017. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2014, playing with the “Legion of Boom” defense. He also played with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before leaving the NFL in 2021. He finished his NFL career with 495 tackles and 37 interceptions. Sherman was known as a tough player and was well-respected during his time in the league. He went to five Pro Bowls and led the league in interceptions during the 2013 season.
Following his retirement, Sherman has found success working in television broadcasting. He currently works with Skip Bayless on the famous sports talk show Undisputed, which airs on Fox Sports 1. Sherman replaced Shannon Sharpe on the show in 2023.
Sherman has had issues with the law before. The former Seahawk pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone back in March 2022, per Fox 13 News.
Sherman played for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford during his time in college. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.