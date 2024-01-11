Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman are given surprising odds to replace Pete Carroll as the Seahawks' next head coach.

The Seattle Seahawks are searching for a new head coach after Pete Carroll surprisingly stepped down from the position. It sounds like he'll remain with the organization as an advisor, but Seattle needs a new coach.

As a result, betting odds are in place for all eight vacancies in the NFL. The current favorite to land the gig in Seattle is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn (+100). But the latest update somehow has Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman on the betting list.

To be fair, they are both complete long shots. Lynch and Sherman are currently +10,000 underdogs to be the next head coach of the Seahawks. Essentially, Vegas doesn't think there's a real chance Lynch or Sherman will win the job. I mean, are these two even involved in head coaching rumors?

On top of that, it's hard to imagine either one of them being a head coach. Marshawn Lynch doesn't seem to have the demeanor or the “want to” to be a head coach in the NFL. The same can be said about Richard Sherman. But hey, they're on the betting odds list for a reason, right?

The Seahawks will conduct a thorough search this offseason. Things will heat up in the coming weeks though, as teams will finally be allowed to conduct interviews with candidates on playoff teams after the first round of the postseason. So, it'll be interesting to see which candidates Seattle brings in to interview. With that said, there are plenty of high quality options available this offseason.