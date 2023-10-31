A potential major piece of the NFL trade deadline puzzle has been added to the mix before Tuesday afternoon's deadline. After weeks of debating whether to trade or extend cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the Chicago Bears are willing to listen to offers after the former second-round pick formally requested a trade late Monday night.

Johnson is perhaps the best available defensive back known to be on the market and he should have plenty of suitors despite the short timeframe to get a deal done. Contending teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are said to be on the prowl for a cornerback, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are also looking for help in the secondary, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson is in his fourth season in the NFL and the final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started all 45 games he's played with the Bears to this point though he's missed multiple games in all four seasons due to various injuries, including 2023.

In six games this season Johnson has two interceptions, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and 18 tackles. He's been phenomenal in coverage for the Bears as well, allowing a 44.3 passer rating on 24 targets.

The Bears are in the middle of a rebuild and though they probably would have liked to keep Jaylon Johnson past one contract, the two sides could not get on the same page regarding an extension. Johnson now has a chance to prove to another team he's worthy of a lengthy deal. He and the Bears are on the clock to find him a trade partner.