Talks on a potential contract extension between wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are heating up. The Bengals are reportedly offering well over $30 million per year on average and are hoping to strike a deal within the next couple of days, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“From what I'm hearing, the Bengals have intensified their efforts to try to get this done in recent days,” Fowler said per X, formerly Twitter. “They are hopeful to try to get him back out on the practice field because he's been that hold in; on Monday, to get this going and get him under contract on a deal that will be well above $30 million per year on average. So, nothing is imminent.”

However, once Chase and the Bengals settle the guaranteed money part of the negotiating, people close to the situation are confident a deal will be made soon.

“People I've talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic, hopeful,” Fowler added. “There's a feeling in the locker room that they can get him back here. But they have to get this across the finish line. It's a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract. The Bengals know that. So, they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they're willing to give him. The structure of the contract; those are things they're still trying to sort through right now.”

The ongoing talks between Chase and the Bengals added a new wrinkle to the negotiations this week. But, it appears both sides are close to reaching a deal.

Ja'Marr Chase ruled out of Bengals' practice

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke too soon when he informed reporters to expect to see Ja'Marr Chase participating in practice this week. Then, he was ruled out of practice on Wednesday as Cinncinati prepared for its Week 1 season-opener against the Patriots.

“I think I probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly,” Taylor said, per ESPN.com.'s Ben Baby. “Again, this is a day-to-day situation. We'll just keep seeing it as that.”

Chase, amidst a potential extension on his rookie contract, has two years left on his current deal, including a fifth-year option worth $21.8 million. He joined the team during its lighter practices earlier in the week.

“I think every day is a new day,” Taylor said Wednesday. “We'll keep working through it. Not going to make predictions on what tomorrow brings. At the end of the day, Ja'Marr is a great dude that means a lot to this team, and we'll just keep seeing it as that.”

The Bengals will host the New England Patriots in their regular-season opener on September 8.