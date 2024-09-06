Ja'Marr Chase still does not have a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a gametime decision for the team's contest on Sunday against the New England Patriots, although Chase noted he will be limited if he does play. Chase met with the media on Friday and made an honest admission about his contract situation, via Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It's been a long process,” Chase told reporters. “It's been pretty aggravating for the most part. But I try not to let my feelings get in the way.”

Chase is reportedly expected to play. The Bengals star did practice on Friday which is a good sign to say the least. Still, Chase's comments suggest he has been frustrated with the situation. Additionally, he expects to be limited on Sunday if he is available. One has to wonder how much he will be able to offer in Week 1 as a result.

Ja'Marr Chase explains contract situation

Chase's contract situation has been met with confusion since he still has two years of team control. He told reporters on Friday that he did not “demand” a new deal.

“I didn't ask for a contract or demand a contract this year,” Chase said, via Conway. “It was told by the staff prior to the offseason before camp. So I'm open, I'm ready.”

Chase later added his current contract status is “pretty good.” However, he is still working with the Bengals to complete the deal and nothing is official as of this story's writing.

The Bengals unquestionably need Chase on the field. Tee Higgins is dealing with an injury at the moment, which would make Chase's possible absence even more of a blow on Sunday.

Joe Burrow, who dealt with injury trouble of his own in 2023, is back and ready to lead Cincinnati. Burrow and Chase are among the best QB-WR duos in the league. The Bengals surely would love to see Burrow and Chase leading the way in Week 1.