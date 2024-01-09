Will Bill Belichick be the answer for the Panthers' woes?

Bill Belichick has been asked a lot about his situation with the New England Patriots. The head honcho remained tight-lipped amid all the pressure and concerns about his future. Will he retire? Are there other teams that would be willing to have him as the architect of their upcoming dynasty? There is still no definite answer to any of these queries. But, there have been rumors surfacing about a possible team-up with David Tepper and Bryce Young's Carolina Panthers.

Yes, you heard that right! Bill Belichick could be the next in line to hone a potentially generational offense in the Panthers.

Joseph Person of The Athletic outlined it in his latest piece, “Tepper likes to swing big, so don’t rule out Bill Belichick if he and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft cut ties. I’m told Belichick has asked others about Tepper and the Panthers’ situation. But like Johnson, Belichick figures to have other opportunities.”

The Panthers do have the core pieces to start a new dynasty. Bryce Young has shown flashes of greatness with some issues that can be fixed with a better line and some schematics. The Patriots dynasty architect might be able to help them heading into next season.

However, a big issue will be his fit with the timeframe. David Tepper's Panthers and the rest of the league know that he is not getting any younger. There will be reservations and even younger coaches vying for the position. Will they eventually go with Belichick down the line?