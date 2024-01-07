David Tepper eyeing major changes.

While several teams are still looking to lock up spots in the NFL playoffs during Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are already focusing on the future, with team owner David Tepper reportedly on the verge of firing general manager Scott Fitterer, per sources of ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tepper has reportedly enlisted the help of consulting firm Sportsology to plot out the Panthers' future following yet another letdown campaign.

“To help him guide his franchise for the future, Tepper has been working with the consulting firm Sportsology, led by former Chelsea FC executive Mike Forde. Should he fire Fitterer, Tepper then would have a clean slate to offer a prospective head coach and GM, though Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan also has support within the organization, according to sources.”

It's easy to see why Tepper would want to see significant changes behind the scenes. Despite trading for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft that they used to land former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers went just 2-14 in the 2023 NFL regular season. The Panthers have already parted ways in the middle of the season with Frank Reich and some other coaches, but it appears that Tepper is not stopping there.

Carolina has plenty of work to do in order to get back into the status of a serious playoff contender it goes beyond quarterback play. The Panthers ranked just 31st in the league in 2023 with only 14.8 points per game and 30th in scoring defense with 25.4 points allowed per contest.