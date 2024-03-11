All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to test the free agency market, and it is viewed as unlikely that he will return to the Seattle Seahawks after spending 11 of his 12 years in his career with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Bobby Wagner is a very decorated linebacker, making nine Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams in his career, all during his time with the Seahawks. He had a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, when he was hoping to join the defending Super Bowl champions. It did not go well that year, as the Rams dealt with regression and injuries.
Wagner set a career high in tackles with 183 in 2023, according to Pro Football Reference. It will be interesting to see where Wagner goes this offseason. He could be of great help to a team that is hoping to contend and is in need of linebackers.
The Seahawks are heading in a new direction at head coach with Mike Macdonald taking over for Pete Carroll. Mike Macdonald is a defensive mind, so it would make sense that he is going to move on from Wagner, a player who was there for so long with Pete Carroll. This is a chance for Macdonald to put his own stamp on the defense.
Wagner will be able to talk to other teams at noon ET on Monday, and is officially able to sign with another team on Wednesday, although it is possible that he could agree to terms before then.