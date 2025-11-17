Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has truly blossomed into one of the best offensive forces in the NFL. He has been a problem for opposing defenses, as he had already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark through just nine games in the 2025 season.

He added to his totals on Sunday during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as he finished the contest with 105 receiving yards on nine receptions and 12 targets.

While the former Ohio State Buckeyes star wideout did not find the end zone versus the Rams, he still wowed everyone who saw him complete an incredible one-handed catch near the sidelines in the second quarter.

With the Seahawks trailing Los Angeles by eight points, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold launched a pass toward Smith-Njigba's direction on a second-and-8. Smith-Njigba then beat his defender to make the amazing one-handed catch, leaving even Rams fans inside the building buzzing.

The Seahawks did not score a touchdown to end that drive, instead settling for a field goal to trim Los Angeles' lead down to five points.

Seattle also ended up absorbing a 21-19 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks' first defeat since Week 5's setback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Darnold struggled mightily against Los Angeles' stop unit, as he threw four interceptions with zero touchdowns, while going 29-of-44 for 279 passing yards.

Smith-Njigba, who is in his second year in the NFL, now has 1,146 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns on 72 receptions and 97 targets through 10 games in the 2025 campaign.

As for Seattle, they dropped to second place in the NFC West standings with a 7-3 record overall, while the Rams improved to a division-best 8-2 slate.

Selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba has secured at least 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He had 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 17 games in 2024.

The Seahawks now look to pick things up and get it together, as they look forward to facing the 1-9 Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 12.