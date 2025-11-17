The Seattle Seahawks walked into their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams searching for answers, and they walked out with a tough loss. But in the middle of the setback, the Seahawks watched Jaxon Smith-Njigba deliver another masterclass. The Seahawks star posted nine catches for 105 yards, including a stunning one-hander that froze the crowd for a split second. And with that performance, he passed Steve Largent in a place few Seahawks receivers have ever reached. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Smith-Njigba now owns the club record for most 100-yard games in a season, topping the Hall of Famer’s long-standing mark.

It felt both historic and inevitable. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has topped 100 yards in seven of his last ten games, a stretch that turned the Seahawks offense into a weekly highlight reel. He now leads the NFL in receiving yards at 1,146, a massive gap separating him from the rest of the league. Every route looks sharp. Every break looks violent. Every catch feels like another line in a rapidly growing legacy.

A new Seahawks era taking shape

The Rams tried doubling him. They tried pressing him. Nothing worked. When Jaxon Smith-Njigba elevated for that one-hand snatch down the sideline, even defenders paused to look. Plays like that change games. Seasons. Careers. And they signal the rise of a player shaping Seattle’s future in real time.

But the bigger story sits beyond the box score. Smith-Njigba’s consistency has forced defenses to panic early. He draws eyes on every snap. He bends coverages. He creates space for everyone around him, and the Seahawks lean into it with confidence. Head coach Mike Macdonald trusted him on third downs, in traffic, and under pressure, and JSN rewarded him every time.

Breaking a Steve Largent record is rare territory. Breaking it this young? That’s something else. So now the question becomes simple: how high can Jaxon Smith-Njigba climb before this season ends?