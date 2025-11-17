Sam Darnold may not want to check out his social media after his performance in the Seattle Seahawks' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening.

Darnold had a nightmare performance as the Los Angeles defense made life difficult for him throughout the contest. He completed 29 passes out of 44 attempts for 279 yards and four interceptions, showing how he was unable to get past his struggles.

It didn't take long for fans to give their thoughts on social media, roasting Darnold for the interceptions he committed. Here are some of their reactions.

“Sam Darnold after INT No. 4: ‘Coach said take risks… I just didn’t know he meant ONLY risks,” one fan said.

“Sam Darnold just threw his 4th interception TODAY but Seahawks fans have been gaslighting me into thinking it was just US that was the problem 😭,” another remarked.

“Bro looking like he’s trying to remember why he even plays this sport 😭😭,” one commented.

“Someone tell me that one joke again about how darnold is better than Purdy. Kills me every time 😂😂😂,” one replied.

“Same situation as jones, their true colors will eventually show, but how tf has he throw 4 picks and their only down 2 with a chance to win??” a fan said.

How Sam Darnold, Seahawks played against Rams

Week 11 will be one to forget for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, even if their 21-19 loss to the Rams was still a close one.

Los Angeles landed the first major blow, taking a 14-3 lead after the first quarter. Seattle responded by scoring nine points in the second and third periods, but it wasn't enough as their game-winning field goal attempt was no good in the final seconds of the game.

Kenneth Walker III had himself a solid night as the Seahawks' offense struggled at times. He finished with 16 rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Zach Charbonnet provided 11 carries for 37 yards.

Four players made three or more catches throughout the matchup, including Walker. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way with nine receptions for 105 yards, AJ Barner came next with 10 catches for 70 yards, while Walker provided three receptions for 44 yards. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp caught three passes for 23 yards.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.