The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Rams 21-19 in a heartbreaking Week 11 loss on Sunday. Sam Darnold threw four interceptions, and Jason Myers missed a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired. Despite the loss, Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued his historic season with another milestone performance.

Smith-Njigba became the first player in league history to record 75-plus receiving yards in 10 straight games to begin a season, as per NFL insider Dianna Russini on X.

Smith-Njigba entered the week tied with Antonio Brown and Michael Irvin for the longest such streak. Brown achieved nine consecutive games with 75-plus yards in 2014, while Irvin did it in 1995. With 105 yards against the Rams, the former Ohio State star now stands alone atop this exclusive list.

The third-year receiver leads the NFL with 1,146 receiving yards through 10 games. He's hauled in 72 catches for five touchdowns while averaging 15.9 yards per reception. His season includes multiple explosive performances, highlighted by 162 yards against Jacksonville and 132 against Tampa Bay in earlier weeks.

Next Gen Stats credited Smith-Njigba with 4.8 yards per route run, the best mark in their tracking era. That combination of volume and efficiency places him among the league's elite receivers. His growth from slot specialist to outside threat has opened new possibilities in Seattle's offense this season.

Smith-Njigba earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October after a dominant stretch. He posted 24 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns during that span. The former first-round pick has established himself as Seattle's primary receiving weapon under new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Seahawks dropped to 7-3 with the loss but remain in the NFC West race. Smith-Njigba's record-setting production has been vital to their offensive success this season. His connection with quarterback Sam Darnold has helped transform Seattle into one of the league's most explosive passing attacks despite the tough divisional defeat.