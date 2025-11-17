Ernest Jones IV joined Cooper Kupp in attempting to upend their former team Sunday. Jones, however, ended up defending his Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in fiery, vulgar fashion after falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams watched Jason Myers miss his 61-yard field goal attempt to win 21-19. Seattle earned multiple chances to win the battle of 7-2 teams at SoFi Stadium.

Darnold entered the game facing the very team that sacked him nine times — downplaying any “revenge” factor on his end. However, he threw an astonishing four interceptions in his own return to Los Angeles. The former USC star got picked off early too in the first quarter.

Kamren Kinchens PICKS OFF Sam Darnold and the Rams take over inside the 5-yard line

Kamren Kinchens picked off Darnold twice while Darious Williams and Cobie Durant grabbed the other picks.

Darnold got ripped by fans and media after the loss. Jones, however, didn't mince words about backing his QB.

What Ernest Jones said in backing Sam Darnold after Rams/Seahawks

Jones doesn't see a turnover prone QB. But rather someone who's battled every single week.

“Sam’s been balling,” Jones said postgame. “If we want to try to define him by this game…Sam’s had us in every f—— game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘Oh, that’s my fault.’ No, it’s not.”

The veteran linebacker, who won the Super Bowl his rookie season with the Rams in 2021, then sent a NSFW message to Darnold critics.

“Defensively, we could have made plays. There were opportunities where we could’ve gotten better stops. It’s football, man,” Jones added. “He’s our quarterback, we’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, f— you.”

Jones isn't the only ardent Darnold supporter. Head coach Mike Macdonald shared this message to Darnold.

“Keep ripping it, man. We love you and we’ve got your back,” Macdonald said after the game.

It's the third time in Darnold's career that he endured four interceptions. But a defense hadn't forced that many picks against him since 2019 while with the New York Jets.