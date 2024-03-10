The Seattle Seahawks are making some big changes this offseason after moving on from Pete Carroll as head coach. Now, the front office is focusing on making adjustments to the roster. As a result, it appears the franchise is surprisingly releasing a two-time Pro Bowler from the team.
Nick Bellore, who has been a standout player on special teams, is officially being released ahead of free agency, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The veteran linebacker and fullback is now free to sign anywhere.
“The Seahawks and LB/FB/two-time Pro Bowl special teams ace Nick Bellore will part ways Monday, per source. Bellore, 34, has appeared in 200 career games and plans to keep playing. Now he'll hit the free agent market.”
Bellore has been in the league since 2011 and has played on special teams throughout his career. He's played for several teams, including the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions. His tenure with the Seahawks comes to an end after playing for the team for five seasons.
Special teams is an underrated part of football and considering how consistent Nick Bellore has been throughout his career he should be picked up during free agency. Any team that is looking for a sure tackler on special teams should be dialing his number as soon as possible.
As for the Seahawks, they'll be looking for ways to improve the roster as the front office felt roster space was more necessary right now. We'll see what Seattle does this offseason as the franchise hopes to get back to a Super Bowl one day.