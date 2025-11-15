The Seattle Seahawks and their fans are mourning the loss of one of their all-time greats. The organization confirmed the passing of Kenny Easley, the Hall of Fame safety known as “The Enforcer,” whose dominant play helped define the franchise’s early years.

The Seahawks took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share condolences with Easley’s family and reflect on his lasting impact on the organization. The post honored the Hall of Famer’s unmatched passion and leadership both on and off the field.

Our thoughts are with the Easley Family.https://t.co/yy25g4g45r pic.twitter.com/BUR2UdTkcF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the 1980s, Easley — a five-time Pro Bowler and the 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year — became the driving force behind Seattle’s defense. His combination of ferocity, intelligence, and leadership redefined the standard for greatness in a Seahawks uniform.

Article Continues Below

Known as one of the most feared safeties in football, Easley was drafted fourth overall in 1981 and made an immediate impact. His seven-year career included four First-Team All-Pro selections and 10 interceptions during his award-winning 1984 season. His fierce style and command of the field made him a foundational figure for the franchise.

Though Easley’s career ended abruptly due to a kidney ailment in 1988, his influence endured. After a lengthy estrangement from the franchise, the franchise welcomed him back into the organization’s family in 2002, inducting him into the Ring of Honor. His No. 45 jersey was later retired, cementing his place among the team’s most revered icons.

Easley was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017, solidifying a legacy that transcends generations of Seattle fans. His name remains synonymous with intensity, excellence, and perseverance.

As the Seahawks and the football world pay tribute, Easley’s legacy continues to echo through every era of Seattle football — a reminder of the fearless spirit that helped shape the franchise’s identity.