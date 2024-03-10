Tyler Lockett has been involved in numerous rumors that suggest the Seattle Seahawks were going to release him. However, the franchise went a different way with the veteran receiver's contract situation.
The Seahawks are officially restructuring Tyler Lockett's contract, per Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network. It looks like Lockett will remain in Seattle for at least one more season.
“Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is remaining with Seattle on a restructured deal, source says: Two years, $30 million with a max value of $34 million with nearly $13 million guaranteed this year.”
This means the Seahawks will continue to have a solid group of wide receivers next season. Although a new head coach is leading the way, the roster should look relatively the same as last season. With Tyler Lockett's contract handled, the front office can now focus on other areas on the roster.
Lockett has been incredibly reliable throughout his career. Last season, the veteran wide receiver finished with 79 receptions, 894 yards, and five touchdowns. Tyler Lockett is more likely to serve as the third option in the passing game next season with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster.
The Seahawks have gone through some major changes this offseason but have potential of maintaining competitiveness. Seattle is rumored to be interested in a quarterback this but only time will tell if they make that move or not. Now might be the perfect time to find a prospect though, as Geno Smith is a great veteran quarterback for any prospect to learn from.
With that said, congrats to Tyler Lockett for restructuring his deal with the Seahawks. His role may diminish a little but his consistency on the field should help Seattle's passing game a ton.