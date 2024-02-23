Baker Mayfield had quite the resurgence last season, didn't he? The former number one overall pick was at an all-time low after his disastrous 2022 season. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the following offseason as he was likely to be a transitional quarterback. However, something incredible happened over the course of the 2023 season.
Mayfield had his best season since his 2020 stint with the Cleveland Browns. It was enough to put the Buccaneers over the rest of the NFC South, and even got them a playoff win (albeit against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles). Now, Mayfield is being rewarded for his excellence. The Bucs and Mayfield are now discussing a potential contract extension, per Tampa Bay.com
“Although nothing is imminent, the Bucs and Mayfield have had some preliminary talks about a new contract. Licht is expected to meet with Mayfield’s agent, Tom Mills, next week. Both sides have expressed an interest in reaching an agreement for Mayfield to return to Tampa Bay.”
Discussions about a Baker Mayfield extension is a bit tricky for the Buccaneers, for a few reasons. The biggest reason that sticks out is that Mayfield is not exactly a spring chicken. Handing him a long-term extension wouldn't be a wise idea given the probability of his decline in the future. A three-year deal for him seems likely.
There's also the fact that Mayfield is probably not the quarterback of the future for the Buccaneers. Given his age and the level of play he's shown, he's not done enough to warrant a mega-deal at this point. He's a bit too inconsistent to be handed the reins of the team for a long time. We all marvel at his 2023 season, but he also struggled greatly in the last two years prior (granted, one of those years was played with a shoulder injury).
That being said, Mayfield is still the best option for the Buccaneers to remain competitive in the NFC South. He's a capable quarterback who will be able to win you games with his arm and his tenacity. We'll see how quick the two sides will be able to reach a deal.