Baker Mayfield still wants to return to the Buccneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big question to answer this offseason when it comes to the quarterback position and whether or not they will retain Baker Mayfield. However, Mayfield said he is excited about the hiring of offensive coordinator Liam Coen to replace Dave Canales, who left to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

“The first step happened in Tampa hiring a new OC so I'm excited about that somebody I'm familiar with,” Baker Mayfield said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Yeah great guy, obviously I think a big factor is that the same system that we ran last year, so guys don't have to relearn anything. Terminology might be a little different but same system same scheme. So just take the next steps from there and then let my agent and those guys negotiate from there. I'm thankful for that place they gave me an opportunity.”

He absolutely balled out this season and led the @Buccaneers to a playoff victory, so what's in @bakermayfield #NFL future? Is a return to Tampa Bay in the cards?

Mayfield was then asked by Eisen whether or not staying put with the Buccaneers is his first option.

“I would love to, just how they run things, how they operate, it allowed me to play free and just all about ball,” Mayfield said on The Rich Eisen Show.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Buccaneers will make the financial commitment it will require to keep Mayfield this offseason, but it is clear that the desire from the player is there to return. He had a good year there after he was written off due to his struggles in the 2022 season.