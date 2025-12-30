The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second-half skid continued with Week 17’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Tampa Bay has now dropped four straight games. After starting the season 6-2, the Bucs have lost seven of their last eight matchups, falling to 7-9 and putting their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Tempers appeared to boil over on Sunday when Bucky Irving was seen having a heated exchange with Tristan Wirfs on the sideline. The spat made the rounds on social media and Todd Bowles was asked if his team is falling apart in the midst of an epic collapse.

“Things are not splintering from within,” Bowles responded, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “When you lose, players get frustrated but they still work together and are very close.”

Buccaneers’ collapse continued in loss to Miami

Irving was limited to 19 yards on nine carries in Sunday’s loss. And Wirfs was sidelined by a toe injury for the must-win matchup. The veteran tackle seemed to be playing peacemaker as Irving vented his frustration at teammates.

Despite the second-half spiral, the Buccaneers are still in the playoff picture at 7-9. The Carolina Panthers could have clinched the NFC South with a win in Week 17 combined with Tampa Bay’s loss. But the Panthers’ dud against the Seattle Seahawks kept the Bucs alive.

The division rivals will square off for the NFC South crown in the regular season finale. Carolina won the first matchup between the teams in Week 16. However, the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker over the Panthers, meaning Tampa Bay would capture its fifth straight division title with a win in Week 18. It would be the second time in four years that the Bucs won the NFC South with a losing record.

Baker Mayfield vowed to be ready for the rematch against the Panthers. Mayfield threw for 346 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Dolphins on Sunday. However, he was outdueled by Quinn Ewers in the 20-17 loss. The seventh-round rookie tossed two TDs and didn’t turn the ball over as Miami improved to 7-9.