The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing for their postseason lives in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. It could also mark Mike Evans' final game with the franchise.

The star wide receiver was asked about his future with Tampa Bay. Evans' response left things a bit ambiguous, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“We'll see. There's always a possibility,” Evans said.

Bucs Mike Evans was asked by some fans if he was coming back for another season. "We'll see. There's always a possibility." pic.twitter.com/Fj9O4zDgcH — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2025

Evans was specifically responding to a question about him coming back when he said there's a possibility. Regardless, it's clear a decision the wide receiver won't take lightly heading into the offseason. Evans is set to become a free agent this offseason, lining up for a potential retirement.

If he wants to continue playing though, the Buccaneers would seemingly welcome him back. He has put together a prolific career with the franchise, spanning 12 years. Evans has caught 864 passes for 13,018 yards and 108 touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

Due to injuries, Evans' 1,000-yard streak will end. He has 28 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns entering Week 18. However, as the Buccaneers look to take home the NFC South, Evans will remain a key weapon in the passing game.

What happens after the season is still up in the air. Evans must make a crucial decision when it comes to his playing career. If this is the end, he'll go down as a Buccaneers legend and one of the best wide receivers of his generation. If he decides to run it back one more year, Evans will have a chance to grow his legacy even further.