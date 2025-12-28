The Carolina Panthers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 27-10 on Sunday, keeping the NFC South alive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both offenses struggled in the first half, leaving the door open for Carolina to steal another win. But Sam Darnold and the Seahawks came to play in the second half, taking the win.

The Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, falling to 7-9 on the season. But even with a sub-.500 record clinched, Baker Mayfield and his club have a chance to win the division. The Panthers head to Tampa Bay in Week 18, with the winner heading to the playoffs as the fourth seed in the NFC.

The Panthers managed just 139 total yards on Sunday against the stout Seahawks defense. They started the second half with two consecutive turnovers, which both led to Seattle touchdowns. The fumble by Chuba Hubbard and the interception from Young crushed the slight chance Carolina had of pulling off the upset.

The Buccaneers did mount a fourth-quarter comeback, featuring a touchdown from Mike Evans. But two turnovers earlier in the final quarter stacked the odds against them as well. Sloppy football has crushed both of these teams throughout the season, and that came out in Week 17.

Now, the Buccaneers will host the Panthers with the NFC South title on the line. Tampa Bay was heavily favored to clinch its fifth consecutive division crown after a 5-1 start to the year. But with only two wins since mid-October, things have gotten ugly for Todd Bowles and Tampa.

The Panthers have pulled off some big upsets to get to this position, namely beating the Packers and the Rams. But now, they hit the road against the division champs, needing a win. Can they bury the loss and get into the postseason? Or will it be Tampa's division again?