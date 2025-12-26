There has been little the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) can count on over the last few weeks, but left tackle Tristan Wirfs has remained a constant during the team's second three-game losing streak since November. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has done his best to prop up what has been an inconsistent and depleted offensive line this season, but when the team fights to save its season versus the Miami Dolphins, he will be stuck on the sidelines.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Wirfs will be inactive due to a toe injury, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Undrafted rookie Benjamin Chukwuma will man the blindside instead, as veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to stay on his feet and reclaim his early-season form. Replacing a game-changer in the trenches is always a grueling chore, but this squad has no time to feel sorry for itself.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirms T Tristan Wirfs (toe) out for Sunday’s game at Miami. Benjamin Chukwuma to start at LT. pic.twitter.com/5PHZnptLBD — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 26, 2025

Amid a horrid stretch that has seen the Buccaneers lose control of the division to the scrappy Carolina Panthers, Bowles and his coaching staff must devise a blueprint that can get the team to Week 18 with its playoff aspirations intact. Though, as always, the onus is also on the players to execute on the field. Luke Goedeke must bounce back after committing four penalties in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers. His presence at right tackle is more important than ever.

Mayfield needs to also focus on limiting mistakes. While it will obviously be difficult to lead an optimal passing attack without Wirfs, the two-time Pro Bowl selection must be careful not to force the ball into danger zones. He frequently donned the hero cape early in the campaign, but he cannot assume the role unless the opportunity presents itself.

Tampa needs to understand its limitations (which just got amplified following the latest injury news) and figure out how to beat the Dolphins with its current crop of players. Five-time Pro Bowler Tristan Wirfs, who has given up only two sacks through 711 offensive snaps, will cheer on his squad to victory from the sidelines. He will be prepared to light a fire under the group if necessary. Opening kickoff will commence at approximately 1 p.m. ET.