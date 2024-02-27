The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the playoffs and now have a lot of things to figure out in NFL free agency. One of them is wide receiver Mike Evans, who has spent his entire career with the organization. Ahead of free agency, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht gave a positive update on the Evans front, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network:
‘Jason Licht: “Trust me, we all want Mike [Evans].” Licht says “we’re working very hard on that.”'
The Buccaneers are trying hard to get an extension done with Evans to keep him around the franchise, and for good reason. Evans has been as consistent as it gets. He has recorded 1,000 yards in each of the 10 seasons in the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl five times. In 2023, he played in all 17 games and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards with 13 touchdowns.
After the Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, Evans' cryptic message sure stirred up some discussions, but the mindset the entire time has been that Tampa Bay will do what they can to try and keep Evans in town.
The Buccaneers also have to find a way to sign Baker Mayfield after his strong bounce-back campaign in 2023, although they decided not to use the franchise tag on him.
Whether or not the Buccaneers can sign Mike Evans to a long-term deal remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Jason Licht's recent comments are a strong indication that they are taking that as one of the team's top priorities this offseason.