By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The United States House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee concluded their investigation into the NFL’s handing of toxic workplace misconduct when they released a 79-page report on Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NBC Sports Washington Football Insider JP Finlay.

“The results of the Committee’s investigation, as laid out in the report, are clear: Sexual harassment, bullying and other toxic conduct pervaded the workplace at the Washington Commanders and were perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the team’s owner,” The Committee concluded. “The NFL, through the investigation conducted by (D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson), was aware that Mr. Snyder and team executives not only failed to stop this misconduct but engaged in it themselves.

“The League also knew that Mr. Snyder and the Commanders organization used a variety of tactics to intimidate, surveil and pay off whistleblowers and to influence and obstruct Ms. Wilkinson’s work. Rather than seek real accountability, the NFL aligned its legal interests with Mr. Snyder’s, failed to curtail his abusive tactics and buried the investigation’s findings.”

Evidence obtained by the committee showed Dan Snyder’s lawyers used a “shadow investigation” to create a 100-slide dossier containing the information of those who had made public and credible harassment allegations against the Commanders, sent private investigators to the homes of former NFL cheerleaders and gathered thousands of emails of former Commanders president Bruce Allen to “demonstrate he had created a toxic environment at the Washington Commanders” and “had direct access to the NFL and the Wilkinson firm and used the information from their shadow investigation to seek to influence the Wilkinson Investigation,” according to a June supplemental report from the House of Representatives.

The NFL was briefed on Wilkinson’s findings 16 times, the memo continued, but the league still chose not to disclose the information to the public.