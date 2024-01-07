The Commanders are expected to make a coaching change soon.

The final week of the regular season is here in the NFL and you know what means: head coaching rumors. One team that is hearing a lot of them is the Washington Commanders. Ron Rivera is the head coach of the Commanders, and the team is expected to make a change this offseason. It's been a rough season for Washington as they are 4-12, and they have one game remaining this season. The Commanders will finish out their 2023 campaign on Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys. They are big underdogs in that game.

At the end of the day, Ron Rivera just hasn't been able to get the job done this season for the Commanders. There are a lot of teams that will be looking for a new head coach this offseason, and it looks like Washington will be one of them. Here is what ESPN had to say about the rumors swirling around the organization.

“Ron Rivera will be celebrating his 62nd birthday Sunday, and the organization would be wise to respect its coach's birthday,” Adam Schefter wrote in an article. “But changes are expected at some point early next week, according to league sources, which comes as a surprise to nobody. New owner Josh Harris is expected to start over after paying $6.05 billion for the franchise last summer. Washington is expected to commence an exhaustive and comprehensive search to try to find the right people to help restore a franchise that has been one of the worst in the NFL over the past two-plus decades. Harris is not expected to spare any expense in deploying the right people to find the right people to lead this franchise forward. Additionally, if they lose Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders would secure the No. 2 pick and the ability to land one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft — just one more element that would make the Washington job that much more appealing to candidates.”

Adam Schefter is a well-known NFL analyst, and his sources are typically pretty spot on. It sounds like there will be more news surrounding Rivera and the Commanders soon. It is also important to consider NFL Draft position, like Schefter noted. Washington is currently a 13-point underdog for this Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and locking up that #2 overall pick would be huge. At this point, Commanders fans would probably be more upset with Rivera if they got a win on Sunday and hurt their draft position.

It sounds like Ron Rivera has just one more game with the Commanders if the rumors are true. It will be interesting to see who Washington lands if that does end up being the case.