Russell Wilson has been a part of a lot of winning teams, and now he joins a New York Giants team that hasn't been able to do that in some time. They got things started on the right note in their preseason win against the Buffalo Bills, but the work doesn't stop there.

After the game, Wilson spoke about how the Giants need to stay level-headed through these moments.

“Well, I think the first thing is not to be too high, not be too low,” Wilson said via Serena Burks of Giants Wire. “Just remaining focused on the work, remaining focused on the progress, incremental gains, and understanding that we're doing this thing together, offensively, defensively, special teams.

“Winning is a habit, and we want to create winning habits not just on Sundays or Saturdays like today, but it's the process of winning that you have to enjoy. And I think when you love practice and you love it and you compete at as high of a level as we do every day and get after every day, it makes the games that much more simple.”

The Giants have added the pieces to be a competent football team this season, and the biggest of them all was the depth in the quarterback room. Wilson and Jameis Winston will be great veterans in the locker room, while Jaxson Dart will learn a lot as a rookie.

Russell Wilson ready to prove doubters wrong

Wilson is slated to be the starting quarterback for the Giants this season, and there is a lot of confidence surrounding how he can improve their offense. On the other hand, there are still some who are skeptical if he is still the same quarterback that many know him as.

Regardless, Wilson himself knows what he's capable of, and he knows what he needs to do to get the Giants over the hump.

“And at the end of the day, you got to make plays. I've been fortunate to be able to make plays for a long time, and it's on film. A lot of it is just: You study it, you learn it and grow, and keep getting better. You ignore the noise and you keep your head down and keep working,” said Wilson via Fox Sports.

“I also work on it too. I think the last piece of it is that I think my mental aptitude is definitely very strong.”