While the Chicago Bears fans pine away for Ben Johnson to become their next head coach, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and his star receiver are having chemistry issues on the field. But amid calls for the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus, a revelation about his contract came to light.

It appears Eberflus has a five-year deal despite an earlier report by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, according to windycitygridiron.com.

In his Wednesday morning mailbag, Biggs wrote: “While I was under the assumption Eberflus signed a four-year contract when he was hired, I’m now led to believe he actually signed a five-year deal that runs through the 2026 season. If you think about it, when you’re selling the idea of a rebuild and preaching patience, it stands to reason Eberflus would seek a deal longer than four years, and from what I’m told, I believe he got that. You may recall I asked Eberflus directly about the length of his contract when he was hired, and he declined to say.”

Will Bears hang on to head coach Matt Eberflus?

If Eberflus’ contract does indeed run through the 2026 season, it seems the Bears would be less likely to fire him after this season. In his first season, the Bears hibernated most of the year and finished at 3-14. They woke up a little sooner last year and finished at 7-10.

This year, with No. 1 overall pick Williams at the controls, they are 4-4. But they’ve lost their last two games. That includes a Hail Mary meltdown against the Commanders. Also, they suffered a 29-9 blowout loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.

And the Bears appear to be at point critical this week. A loss to the Patriots would hurt. How could they feel confident about another win over the next six weeks? They have the Lions (twice), Vikings (twice), Packers, and 49ers on the schedule.

Still, even if they collapse, Eberflus may be back for 2025, according to The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank.

“People in NFL circles that are close to Ryan Poles have told Adam Rank that Matt Eberflus will be staying with #DaBears. @adamrank: “They indicated to me that regardless of what happens at all, Matt Eberflus is coming back.”

However, it’s hard to imagine the Bears sticking with Eberflus if they finish something like 6-11 — after starting 4-2 — and waste a season with Williams.

One thing working Eberflus’ favor at this point is the team’s togetherness, according to veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards on chicagobears.com.

“Adversity hits and you have to have conversations with people and get on the same page,” said Edwards. “It's easier to do when people know that you care about them. We did such a good job of that in the spring. And it's kind of carrying over into this part of the season.”